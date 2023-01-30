 Skip to main content
Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts?

January 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Peyton Manning in a suit

Dec 15, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

One candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position appears to have a powerful backer in his corner.

The Colts have set up a second interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to reports. Callahan’s candidacy is noteworthy for one reason: according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, he has an advocate in Colts legend Peyton Manning.

Callahan got his start in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos from 2010 to 2015, a period of time that overlapped with Manning’s four seasons with the team. He became Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator in 2019, and has been credited for the work he has done with Joe Burrow.

Colts owner Jim Irsay appears to be fixated on another Colts legend as one of his preferred candidates for the vacancy. Perhaps a Manning endorsement could be enough to help sway him in another direction.

Brian CallahanIndianapolis ColtsPeyton Manning
