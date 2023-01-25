 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 25, 2023

Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

January 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jim Irsay looking ahead

Aug 7, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Edgerrin James, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class (right) poses with his presenter Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Ron Schwane/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate.

Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to hire Saturday. Some of the team owner’s advisors are nudging him in a different direction, however.

Irsay is the one who decided to hire Saturday as interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired. Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who is leading the search for a new head coach, said recently that Saturday is in the running for the full-time job. Ballard also noted that he felt Indy put Saturday in a bad position when naming him interim head coach. The GM says he expressed those concerns to Irsay at the time.

It is clear that Irsay is the driving force behind Saturday remaining in the running. While the former center is a Colts legend, Saturday had no previous NFL coaching experience in any capacity. That is why many felt Irsay’s decision to hire him was part of a plan to tank.

If Irsay is the only one who thinks Saturday should return, it would be a surprise to see the 47-year-old land the job. Still, it is significant that Saturday has the most prominent voice in the Colts organization on his side.

Article Tags

Indianapolis ColtsJeff SaturdayJim Irsay
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus