Report: Colts owner Jim Irsay pushing for 1 head coach candidate

Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate.

Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to hire Saturday. Some of the team owner’s advisors are nudging him in a different direction, however.

In Indy, I’m told Jim Irsay still has desires to hire Jeff Saturday, but some who work w/ the owner or have his ear, while feeling Saturday is a great person—are not in favor of him as a HC, per source. We’ll see if the #Colts make it through the list of expected 2nd interviews. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 25, 2023

Irsay is the one who decided to hire Saturday as interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired. Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who is leading the search for a new head coach, said recently that Saturday is in the running for the full-time job. Ballard also noted that he felt Indy put Saturday in a bad position when naming him interim head coach. The GM says he expressed those concerns to Irsay at the time.

It is clear that Irsay is the driving force behind Saturday remaining in the running. While the former center is a Colts legend, Saturday had no previous NFL coaching experience in any capacity. That is why many felt Irsay’s decision to hire him was part of a plan to tank.

If Irsay is the only one who thinks Saturday should return, it would be a surprise to see the 47-year-old land the job. Still, it is significant that Saturday has the most prominent voice in the Colts organization on his side.