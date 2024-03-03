Peyton Manning offers heartfelt tribute to Chris Mortensen

Peyton Manning had a great amount of trust and respect for longtime ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen, who died Sunday. Manning made that clear with a heartfelt statement in response to Mortensen’s death.

In a message on Instagram, Manning said he was “heartbroken” by Mortensen’s death, calling the reporter a “true legend” and “the best in the business.” The former quarterback noted that Mortensen had been the one he had trusted to break the news of his signing with the Denver Broncos as well as his own retirement.

“We lost a true legend. Mort was the best in the business and I cherished our friendship,” Manning wrote. “I trusted him with my announcement to sign with the Broncos and with the news of my retirement. I will miss him dearly and my thoughts and prayers are with Micki & his family.”

ESPN announced Mortensen’s death on Sunday, with many tributes pouring in from his former colleagues and many other reporters. Manning’s statement makes it clear that players also appreciated Mortensen’s hard work during the reporter’s three-decade career with the network.