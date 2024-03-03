Longtime NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies

Longtime ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen has died.

ESPN shared the news of Mortensen’s death on Sunday.

“Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally loved as a supporting, hard-working teammate,” Pitaro wrote. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.

Mortensen was 72.

Mortensen covered his 33rd NFL Draft for ESPN last year before announcing his retirement. He said at the time that he wanted to “focus on my health, family and faith.”

Back in 2016, Mortensen announced that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer. He took a leave of absence but said later that year that nearly all of the cancer was gone following months of successful treatments.

Adam Schefter, who worked side-by-side with Mortensen for years, was among the many who shared a tribute to the award-winning NFL insider.

An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered. https://t.co/7b7Im0vIFs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2024

Mortensen began working at ESPN in 1991. He worked for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The National prior to that.