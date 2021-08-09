Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame bust did not look like him

One of the coolest parts about being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is getting the bust in Canton. Over the years, these sculptures have gotten better and better, and more and more accurate. The Edgerrin James and Jimmy Johnson busts looked fantastic, to name a few.

But the Peyton Manning one probably looked the least like the player.

Does this look like Peyton to you?

If you had a few guesses and hints, you could probably figure it out. But that didn’t resemble Peyton the way some others’ busts resembled them.

Archie Manning, who presented his son, could not resist patting the bust’s forehead.

hdjsbshskabanak bruh this really got me in tears. Archie been waiting to do that all weekend, i bet pic.twitter.com/aYV8WrJEun — Chukwuhuie 🇳🇬 (@callmehuie) August 9, 2021

Maybe the bust was missing Manning’s famous red mark on the forehead. True to form, Manning even had a joke about his red mark.