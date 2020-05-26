Peyton Manning not planning to take Twitter plunge any time soon

Eli Manning may have broken down and finally joined Twitter recently, but don’t hold your breath on Peyton doing the same any time soon.

Peyton, who teamed with Tiger Woods to beat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” golf charity event on Sunday, joined “The Rich Eisen Show” for an interview on Tuesday.

Eisen asked Peyton if he would join Twitter the way younger brother Eli did recently, and he indicated it wouldn’t be happening soon.

Rich Eisen just asked Peyton Manning if he would follow Eli and join Twitter: "I wouldn't hold your breath. I used to have a flip phone up until a couple years ago." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 26, 2020

Peyton also said that while he declined the chance to go into broadcasting this year, he is not closing the door on that forever.

.@richeisen asked Peyton Manning if he has any desire to call games or be a broadcaster. Manning had a long response that included Eli teaching common denominators. The key points: pic.twitter.com/TvSo3vPg9f — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 26, 2020

One report said Peyton came as close as ever to going into broadcasting before deciding not to. One of the reasons he didn’t want to go into it was because he didn’t want the conflict of having to call one of Eli’s games. Now that Eli is retired, that shouldn’t be an impediment.

If Peyton does join Twitter, he would have some competition in the humor department.