Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday.

Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.

Manning was interviewed during FOX’s telecast of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday.

“It’s an honor for me to have so many teammates coming back for this ceremony. Coaches, got some old rivals. Tom Brady’s coming in — sitting in my section — I’m not sure how my Colts teammates will handle that,” Manning joked to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. “That means a lot that he’s taking the time. And Bruce Arians, and people who have been a part of my football journey. For them to take the time to fly to Canton to be here for this ceremony really means a lot. I look forward to celebrating with them.”

That’s pretty cool.

Brady and Manning were the faces of the NFL and rivals on the field for a decade and a half. They met regularly during the postseason, preventing one another from reaching the Super Bowl. Brady’s success came at Manning’s expense many times, and vice versa.

To see Brady attend Manning’s enshrinement as a guest in his personal section shows that the rivalry was all in good nature and that the two put football above all. Of course, the friendly trash talk they have exchanged recently seemed to be a sign they were on good terms. This further confirms it.