Peyton Manning reveals his top-5 NFL quarterback rankings

Peyton Manning knows better than most what it takes to be an elite NFL quarterback, and the Hall of Famer has named the five players at the position that he believes currently stand out above the rest.

Manning took the stage at Fanatics Fest in New York on Sunday to discuss a wide range of topics with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. At one point, Smith asked Manning to name the five best quarterbacks who are currently playing in the NFL. Manning began by praising Patrick Mahomes and discussing what a perfect fit Mahomes is for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Manning gave Mahomes the top spot, but he mentioned after that how hard it is to rank players because “you get in so much trouble.” Manning’s next four may not have been in order, but he mentioned them as follows: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

You can hear Manning’s full comments on each player:

The big surprise was probably Herbert. While there is no question Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, some would argue that Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy should have made the list over the Los Angeles Chargers star.

All in all, the list was pretty uneventful. It was somewhat similar to the one another quarterback recently shared, though that signal-caller made sure to include himself.