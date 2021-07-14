Peyton Manning still sounds uninterested in formal role in NFL

Will Peyton Manning become more formally involved in the NFL in some way after several years in retirement? It still doesn’t sound imminent based on what he said Wednesday.

Manning was asked if he would consider a formal role with the Denver Broncos given the uncertainty over the team’s ownership situation. Manning essentially deflected the question, saying he was interested in the situation because he is a Broncos fan, but compared it to his interest in Tennessee and the Indianapolis Colts as well. Manning added that he hasn’t “said no to anything officially forever,” but evaluates on a year-to-year basis.

Given owner uncertainty would Peyton consider role w/Broncos? “Living in Denver, I’m a Broncos ambassador, fan, season-ticket holder. Been to every game the past 5 yrs … So I’m interested in what’s going to happen as anybody because I care about it." (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 14, 2021

Peyton II: "Just like I care about the Colts, University of Tennessee. I’ve gone on a year to year basis in this 2nd chapter. I’m going to try to do this, this year. I don’t go past that because you try different things and maybe you like it, maybe you don’t.'' (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 14, 2021

Peyton III: “Look, being part of the game is important to me. I’ve found different ways to be involved w/it. To watch film w/Joe Namath and Raymand Berry, I mean that’s a dream come true for a football junkie like me. But I’ll always be a part of the Colts and (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 14, 2021

Peyton IV: "Bronco organizations in some way. But I’m interested in what’s going to happen. I haven’t said no to anything officially forever. I’ve just said no to some things each yr. The next yr maybe things change. So who knows what will happen in that.”#9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 14, 2021

Those just aren’t the words of someone desperate to get back into day-to-day business within the NFL. Manning has the luxury of being able to sit back and wait for an opportunity he likes instead of going out and chasing whatever is available. It’s clear those opportunities will consistently keep coming his way, and he’ll simply evaluate them as they arrive.

Manning is clearly enjoying his work with ESPN on “Peyton’s Places” and can work informally with any team and player he wants right now. It essentially allows him to do what he wants on his own terms, so it’s easy to see why he’s in no hurry to mess with that setup.