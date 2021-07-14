 Skip to main content
Peyton Manning still sounds uninterested in formal role in NFL

July 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Peyton Manning

Will Peyton Manning become more formally involved in the NFL in some way after several years in retirement? It still doesn’t sound imminent based on what he said Wednesday.

Manning was asked if he would consider a formal role with the Denver Broncos given the uncertainty over the team’s ownership situation. Manning essentially deflected the question, saying he was interested in the situation because he is a Broncos fan, but compared it to his interest in Tennessee and the Indianapolis Colts as well. Manning added that he hasn’t “said no to anything officially forever,” but evaluates on a year-to-year basis.

Those just aren’t the words of someone desperate to get back into day-to-day business within the NFL. Manning has the luxury of being able to sit back and wait for an opportunity he likes instead of going out and chasing whatever is available. It’s clear those opportunities will consistently keep coming his way, and he’ll simply evaluate them as they arrive.

Manning is clearly enjoying his work with ESPN on “Peyton’s Places” and can work informally with any team and player he wants right now. It essentially allows him to do what he wants on his own terms, so it’s easy to see why he’s in no hurry to mess with that setup.

