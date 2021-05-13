Peyton Manning makes funny video as Broncos’ summer intern

Peyton Manning made his Denver Broncos return … sort of.

Manning starred in a funny video of him working as a “summer intern” for the Broncos. In the video, he takes a prank call from brother Eli, polishes off a Super Bowl trophy, does the laundry, and more.

Take a look:

GiVe ThE sOcIaL mEdIa InTeRn A rAiSe. Our 2021 schedule brought to you by Peyton, the greatest summer intern of all time: pic.twitter.com/3G5KqTsTCa — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2021

The video was part of the Broncos’ schedule release for 2021. That was a fun and creative way to release the schedule. And, of course, credit to Manning for being entertaining on camera as usual. He has a TV studio now that is producing good content.