Phil Mickelson reacts to Josh Allen’s hilarious Halloween costume

Several players around the NFL got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday by showing up to their games in costume, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen definitely had one of the best. Phil Mickelson seemed to appreciate it.

Allen showed up to Highmark Stadium dressed as Mickelson. He had the PGA legend’s mannerisms down perfectly, and he showed off his calves for the cameras just like Phil would. Mickelson said he loves this new “seductive” version of Allen.

I find this new version of Josh Allen so seductive and yet I can’t quite put my finger on what exactly it is

GoBills https://t.co/Vf84zP9p78 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) October 31, 2021

Allen nailed it.

Mickelson has a great sense of humor. We were reminded of that with the hilarious message he sent to Tom Brady prior to “The Match” earlier this year. It’s no surprise he loved Allen’s costume.