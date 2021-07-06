Tom Brady shares hilarious early-morning message he got from Phil Mickelson

The day of “The Match” has finally arrived, and apparently it would be an understatement to say Phil Mickelson is itching to get to the first tee.

On Tuesday morning, Brady shared a video on Twitter that he says Mickelson sent him at 3 o’clock in the morning. The clip was an older one of Phil discussing his plan to “hit bombs” at the Masters as he drove down Magnolia Lane.

Phil emailed me this at 3AM can someone check on him? pic.twitter.com/Qpxwkhdfsh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 6, 2021

We don’t know if Mickelson actually sent the video to Brady or if Brady was joking, but we certainly would not be surprised.

Mickelson and Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in “The Match” last year, so they are hoping for a better performance against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday. Brady has definitely done the most trash talking leading up to the event. Let’s keep in mind, however, how he embarrassed himself in a number of ways last year. Hopefully Brady does a better job of following Mickelson’s strategy this time around.