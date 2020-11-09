 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 9, 2020

Philip Rivers got a laugh out of his awful tackle attempt

November 9, 2020
by Grey Papke

Philip Rivers

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t have much to be happy about in Sunday’s defeat against the Baltimore Ravens, but they found one silver lining.

Quarterback Philip Rivers had one of the game’s more memorable moments for all the wrong reasons. With Baltimore safety Chuck Clark charging toward the end zone after recovering a fumble, Rivers tried to get in position to attempt a tackle — only to fall over and flail as Clark hurdled him.

On Monday, Rivers admitted that while the circumstances weren’t funny, even he had to laugh upon seeing the replay.

“We had a couple of laughs,” Rivers said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “It’s funny but it’s not funny, because I’m still aggravated. The lack of athleticism on that play.”

Rivers had very little to be happy about Sunday. At least he can laugh at that, although he won’t want it to happen again.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus