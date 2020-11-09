Philip Rivers got a laugh out of his awful tackle attempt

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t have much to be happy about in Sunday’s defeat against the Baltimore Ravens, but they found one silver lining.

Quarterback Philip Rivers had one of the game’s more memorable moments for all the wrong reasons. With Baltimore safety Chuck Clark charging toward the end zone after recovering a fumble, Rivers tried to get in position to attempt a tackle — only to fall over and flail as Clark hurdled him.

Philip Rivers with the worst tackling attempt of all time (: @FTBBurner11) pic.twitter.com/4GltEk6Bi8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2020

On Monday, Rivers admitted that while the circumstances weren’t funny, even he had to laugh upon seeing the replay.

“We had a couple of laughs,” Rivers said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “It’s funny but it’s not funny, because I’m still aggravated. The lack of athleticism on that play.”

Rivers had very little to be happy about Sunday. At least he can laugh at that, although he won’t want it to happen again.