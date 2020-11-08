Philip Rivers trashes officials who overturned Marcus Peters interception call

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers did not hold back when discussing a controversial call that changed the complexion of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rivers threw a key third quarter interception to Baltimore’s Marcus Peters during Sunday’s game. Peters did not appear to control the ball all the way through the process of the catch, but the initial incomplete call was somehow overturned on review. The Ravens went on to take the lead after the turnover, and never looked back in a 24-10 win. You can see the controversial play by clicking here.

Rivers did not hold back after the game, going after the official who made the decision to overturn the call on the field and rule it an interception.

“It’s gotten so jacked up how the catch rule is,” Rivers said, via Mike Wells of ESPN. “No one who has been around football or watched football thought that was a catch, including the guy who caught it. But some guy who has probably never caught a football in his life gets to decide.”

Rivers’ grievances are understandable. It certainly didn’t look like a catch. Ultimately, though, Rivers’ frustration has to be growing at this point. He has not had a good season, and he wasn’t all that good in Sunday’s loss even without factoring in this play.