Philip Rivers reveals some big personal news

Philip Rivers will soon be one child short of a football team.

Rivers publicly revealed this week that his wife is pregnant with what will be the couple’s 10th child. She is due to give birth in the fall. The Rivers currently have two boys and seven girls and will be welcoming their third boy.

Rivers told AL.com that the family is pumped to have another boy.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers told AL.com’s Ben Thomas. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

Though having a family that large is unusual for many people, it’s very much in line with what Rivers is used to. Both his parents came from families of nine children. Philip’s family will soon be surpassing them.

Rivers retired from football in 2021 after a 17-season NFL career. The 41-year-old made eight Pro Bowls during his career, which was mostly spent with the Chargers organization.

Rivers’ children range in age from 4-21.