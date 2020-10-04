Philip Rivers’ trash talk to Broncos is hilarious

Philip Rivers is known around the league as a quality trash-talker, and we got a taste of it on Sunday.

Rivers was picked up during Sunday’s game against the Bears with some hilarious feedback for Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith. The topic? How badly Colts running back Jonathan Taylor torched him on a previous play.

Philip Rivers is literally always talking smack @Colts pic.twitter.com/coMncgFFgS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 4, 2020

There are lots of ways to trash talk an opponent. Sometimes it’s belittling them and sometimes it’s talking about how much better than them you are. Rivers takes a different approach: being brutally blunt.

Some defenders have even said they enjoy playing against Rivers because of his trash talk. If this is how it usually is, it’s pretty easy to understand why.