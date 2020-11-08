Ravens benefit from controversial call on Marcus Peters interception

The Baltimore Ravens appeared to catch a huge break during the second half of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters made a great play on the ball to break up a deep pass from Philip Rivers. It appeared Peters had a shot at the interception, but Colts wide receiver Marcus Johnson turned into a defender and broke up the pass — or so we thought. Here’s the play in real time:

JUICEMAN Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/nHQah4A0be — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2020

Officials ruled that the pass was incomplete, as it appeared Peters did not control the ball for long enough. Ravens coach John Harbaugh challenged the play, and the call was overturned. Peters was somehow awarded an interception.

The NFL quickly posted a video in which senior vice president of officiating explained that the call was overturned because there was “clear and obvious visual evidence” that Peters secured the interception. Riveron cited the multiple steps Peters took. Here’s a better look at the play:

A breakdown of the interception in #BALvsIND: pic.twitter.com/eteo6CPctq — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 8, 2020

Peters may have taken several steps with the ball in his hands, but it looked fairly obvious that he did not complete the process of the catch. At most, it was a 50-50 call. Officials almost always go with the call on the field in a situation like that, but for whatever reason they felt there was sufficient evidence to change the ruling.

Baltimore went on to score a touchdown and take a 14-10 lead on the ensuing drive.

That wasn’t the first controversial catch we have seen this week (see this video), but you can understand why the Colts were unhappy with the call.