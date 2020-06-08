Philip Rivers trying to set up workouts with new Colts teammates

Philip Rivers appears to be settled into his new home in Indianapolis.

The veteran quarterback has moved to Indiana, according to coach Frank Reich, and is already trying to link up with his new teammates for some offseason work.

“They’re all here,” Reich said of the Rivers family, via Andrew Walker of the team’s official website. “They’re swimming in pools in Indianapolis and making new friends and, you know, looking forward to being part of the Indianapolis community.

“I know he’s already calling guys to throw.”

Rivers sounds like he’s settling in nicely, which is exactly what the Colts want to hear. They’re hopeful he can play a key role in leading them back to the playoffs.

For new quarterbacks, these informal workouts are becoming essential to bond with new teammates with team facilities limited. Rivers will probably be looking to have the same impact Tom Brady seems to be having in Tampa.