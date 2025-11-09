Phill Simms had a sharp criticism of Daniel Jones

NFL legend Phil Simms had some blunt criticism for Daniel Jones during Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.

Jones turned the ball over five times in the Colts 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. The quarterback lost two fumbles, and the ball security issues continued on Sunday at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

The Colts were trailing 17-13 early in the third quarter when Jones was sacked and lost a fumble on 3rd-and-13 at the Atlanta 23-yard line. That fumble was his third of the game, but he was fortunate to recover one and have another go out of bounds.

Simms, who does not post on social media very often, had some advice for Jones.

“When you have a big turnover game as a qb the next week be more careful. 2 hands on the ball,” Simms wrote on X.

The criticism was warranted. Jones ran with the ball in one hand on multiple different occasions, which is why he put it on the ground more than once. He should have been much more focused on ball security after costing the Colts last week with three interceptions and two fumbles.

Between Jones fumbling issue and the horrific spot the Colts received on a key play, there were several drives that came to a screeching half for Indy against the Falcons.