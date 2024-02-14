Photo sparks rumors that Julian Edelman is dating pop icon

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman attended the birthday party of an iconic pop star recently, and the dating rumors are now flying.

Famous singer and songwriter Shakira celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this month. She shared a series of photos from the gathering on Instagram. One of the six featured Shakira and Edelman standing arm-in-arm.

You can see the post below:

Edelman could simply be a friend of Shakira’s who attended her party. However, the dating rumors really picked up steam when The Sun published a story that said there has been speculation Edelman and Shakira are “romantically involved.”

Those who want to believe Shakira and Edelman are dating could convince themselves that it is noteworthy that of all the people who attended her party, Shakira chose a photo of her and Edelman together as one of six she shared on social media. Of course, that might mean nothing.

What we do know is that Shakira has dated athletes in the past. She was with Gerard Pique for over a decade and shares two children with the former soccer star. More recently, Shakira was linked to one of the biggest stars in another sport.