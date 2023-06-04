Shakira makes appearance at F1 race amid Lewis Hamilton rumors

Shakira is all over the Formula One scene amid rumors that she may be dating Lewis Hamilton.

The 46-year-old singer split with Gerard Pique last year. She has since been seen at various F1 races.

On Sunday, Shakira was in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Nice to be back in Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/OaE4Sg15I3 — Shakira (@shakira) June 4, 2023

Last month, Shakira was at the Miami Grand Prix. The headlines all tied her to famous actor Tom Cruise, who is friends with Hamilton.

Exclusive details: Tom Cruise and Shakira seen hanging out at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2023 https://t.co/yGsirTNhTU pic.twitter.com/1qHNNS5gTH — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2023

Later after the race, Shakira and Hamilton were photographed on a boat.

Shakira Goes On Boat Trip With Lewis Hamilton After Miami Grand Prix https://t.co/3vPbmsW1fP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2023

Hamilton, 38, drives for Mercedes. He has won seven Formula One World Championships during his racing career and came in second at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Shakira is based in Miami, so making it to that race was easier than going to the Spanish Grand Prix in the Barcelona area.