Shakira makes appearance at F1 race amid Lewis Hamilton rumors

June 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Shakira smiles

Shakira is all over the Formula One scene amid rumors that she may be dating Lewis Hamilton.

The 46-year-old singer split with Gerard Pique last year. She has since been seen at various F1 races.

On Sunday, Shakira was in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Last month, Shakira was at the Miami Grand Prix. The headlines all tied her to famous actor Tom Cruise, who is friends with Hamilton.

Later after the race, Shakira and Hamilton were photographed on a boat.

Hamilton, 38, drives for Mercedes. He has won seven Formula One World Championships during his racing career and came in second at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Shakira is based in Miami, so making it to that race was easier than going to the Spanish Grand Prix in the Barcelona area.

