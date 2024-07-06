Photos from Khyree Jackson car crash released

Photos from the scene of the fatal car crash that resulted in the death of three people including Minnesota Vikings draft pick Khyree Jackson were published on Saturday.

Jackson, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in April’s draft, was driving in a Dodge Charger with friends Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton early Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to a police report, Hazel was driving, Jackson was the front seat passenger, and Lytton was in the back seat. Their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was going fast and trying to change lanes. The Charger traveled off the side of the road and hit multiple tree stumps before coming to a stop.

Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was taken to a medical center and died there.

Later on Saturday, TMZ Sports released a photo from the crash scene. You can see the Dodge Charger was completely wrecked and unrecognizable.

First Photos of Khyree Jackson Crash Scene, Dodge Charger Wrecked | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/6kq2TozHZx — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 6, 2024

The Charger was smashed to shreds.

A woman was driving the silver Chevrolet Impala that was speeding and hit two other cars, including the Charger. She also struck an Infinity Q50. Neither the driver of the Impala, Cori Clingman, nor her two passengers, were injured. Neither was the driver of the Infinity.

Jackson, Hazel and Lytton are all friends. Hazel was a football player at Maryland, while Jackson played at both Alabama and Oregon in college before getting drafted.