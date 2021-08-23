Pittsburgh police investigating fan fight at Steelers preseason game

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a viral video showed fans fighting in the stands at a Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game.

Video emerged on social media after Saturday night’s game showing an argument between a man and woman that escalated when the woman appeared to strike the man’s face. Other fans quickly got involved, and punches were thrown.

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/uY9PB7p9Kz — Jimmy Brooks (@EvrybodyHatesAP) August 22, 2021



According to Mary Ann Thomas of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Pittsburgh police are investigating and have asked the public for assistance in identifying the fans involved. The Steelers and Heinz Field management are also assisting the investigation.

“This kind of conduct is inexcusable, and we will respond accordingly once more information is obtained,” Steelers spokesman Bert Lauten said.

This is the second notable fan fight at a preseason NFL game. A group of fans were caught brawling at a Chargers-Rams game earlier this month in an even bigger altercation.