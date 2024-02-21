Police reach decision in Zay Flowers domestic assault investigation

Police have reached a decision in the domestic assault investigation involving Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Baltimore County Police earlier this month confirmed that they were made aware of an alleged assault involving Flowers in the Owings Mills area on Jan. 21. A police department in Acton, Mass. was also involved in the investigation.

Flowers was not charged with any crime, and it appears that is the way it will stay. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported on Tuesday that Baltimore County Police have suspended the investigation involving Flowers and are not planning to file charges.

Baltimore County police suspend investigation into Ravens WR Zay Flowers without charges, according to police report — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 20, 2024

The alleged incident took place one week before the AFC Championship Game, which Flowers played in despite the allegation and struggled mightily.

The Ravens selected Flowers No. 22 overall in last year’s draft, and the Boston College product impressed on the field as a rookie. He led the team with 858 receiving yards and also caught five touchdown passes.