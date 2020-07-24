DJ Fluker allegedly a victim of domestic violence from his girlfriend

Police say that Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker has been the victim of domestic violence.

Fluker signed with Baltimore in April after playing the previous two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive guard has been a victim of domestic violence, according to police reports.

WBFF obtained a police report that says Fluker’s girlfriend Kimberly Davis was arrested following an incident at their home in Reisterstown, Maryland on July 13. Davis allegedly punched Fluker, causing him to bleed. WBFF has a photo allegedly showing blood on his hand.

Davis was taken into custody following that incident and is facing charges of second-degree assault and destruction of property.

Fluker told police in a followup interview that he was the victim of an incident on June 29. He did not initially file a report about that incident because he wanted to check with his employer first. WBFF has video that allegedly shows Davis hitting Fluker. It’s unclear whether charges have been filed over the June incident.

Davis and Fluker share a daughter and have argued about her care.

Fluker was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2013. He has played in 24 games over the past two years.