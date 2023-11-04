Police officer goes on rant about Eagles while pulling someone over

Philadelphia sports fans are intense. They’re loud, they’re boisterous and they can get a little crazy. Few things in their world are more important than sports, so it should come as no surprise that the city is amped up ahead of a divisional showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.

One fan who is particularly anxious for Sunday’s game is a Philadelphia police officer named Peter.

During the 94WIP midday show on Friday, Peter called in and went on an amusing anti-Cowboys rant. He talked about his disdain for the Cowboys and how everyone in Philly, including the Eagles organization, should “hate” the boys from Texas. They should go as far as to knee the Cowboys in the “glory hole,” Peter said.

The rant was interesting enough before it took an even more wild turn.

In what was a complete curveball, it turns out that Peter was on duty. And mid-rant, he was forced to pull someone over.

A cop called into WIP ranting about the Cowboys. Mid-rant he started to pull someone over 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xz1xcPAjVe — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 3, 2023

“Sorry, I’m pulling someone over,” Peter said as he turned on his sirens.

Co-hosts Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio were wildly amused by the entire situation.

“We officially have my new favorite caller,” Giglio said after the call ended.

“That’s pretty cool we’ve got cops listening to the show while they’re working,” Douglas said. “That’s pretty dope.”

Peter didn’t reveal what led to the traffic stop but we hope for the driver’s sake that they didn’t have a Dallas Cowboys bumper sticker on their car.