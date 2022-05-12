 Skip to main content
Police release new details regarding Jerry Jeudy arrest

May 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jerry Jeudy warming up

Police have released new details about the arrest of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown said Thursday that Jeudy was involved in an incident with the mother of his one-month-old daughter. The woman summoned police to keep the peace. Jeudy was accused of withholding the baby’s car seat and medical records, as well as the woman’s wallet. Jeudy allegedly told police he had taken the items because the woman had one of his phones and refused to return it to him.

Brown added that the domestic violence charge against Jeudy was added because the woman was the mother of his child. Jeudy is not accused of physical violence, and there was “no physical contact” between Jeudy and the woman.

Jeudy was arrested Thursday and was held at the Arapahoe County Jail. In addition to the domestic violence charge, Jeudy has been charged with second-degree criminal tampering for allegedly withholding the car seat and medical records.

