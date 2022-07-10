Pro Bowl OT arrested with gun at airport

A Pro Bowl offensive lineman was arrested at the airport on Saturday, acording to a report.

TMZ Sports reports that Duane Brown was arrested at around 2:00 pm on Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport. Brown was going through standard screening, and a gun apparently was found in his luggage.

Brown was taken into custody to be charged for possession of a firearm. He was then being transported to a Los Angeles jail to be processed.

The 36-year-old was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2008. Brown played for Houston until 2017, when he was traded to Seattle. He played in all 17 games with the Seahawks last season and has made five Pro Bowls in his career, including last season.

Brown is currently a free agent. There was some expectation of him being re-signed by Seattle, but no deal has been reached yet.