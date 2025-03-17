Tee Higgins may have secured Bengals contract with savvy move

Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase both landed massive contract extensions from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and a recent change that Higgins made may have had a significant impact on the negotiations.

Chase and Higgins both agreed to four-year extensions with the Bengals on Sunday. Chase became the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with a $161 million deal that includes $112 million guaranteed. Higgins is getting a $115 million contract, with the first two years fully guaranteed.

Higgins had previously been franchise tagged by the Bengals for a second consecutive year, but the goal all along was to sign him to a long-term deal. Many were skeptical that Cincinnati could pay both of its top wide receivers in the same offseason. It is possible that Higgins got the ball rolling late last season when he changed agents.

Nov 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Back in December, Higgins hired Rocky Arceneaux as his new representation. The move was notable because Arceneaux is also Chase’s agent.

The belief among many is that Arceneaux had a very simple message for the Bengals — there will be no new deal for Chase without a long-term contract for Higgins as well.

In a savvy leverage move, Tee Higgins switched agents a few months ago, hiring Rocky Arcenaux—the same agent as Ja’Marr Chase. Knowing the #Bengals wanted to keep Chase and that Joe Burrow wanted Higgins to stay, Arcenaux told the team: no Ja’Marr deal without Tee.



Now, both… https://t.co/bDfeJOA6Gj pic.twitter.com/CfsMvWVOE4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2025

If that was Higgins’ plan, it worked. The 26-year-old is now the highest-paid WR2 in NFL history, and he will not have to play a second straight year under the franchise tag.

Chase had a monster season last year with 127 catches, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Higgins was also very productive with 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games.

The Bengals could have let Chase play out his rookie deal and then used the franchise tag on him next offseason, but the price to sign him long-term was only going to increase. Cincinnati wanted to get the deal done this offseason, and Higgins seems to have strategically attached himself to the negotiations.