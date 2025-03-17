Report: Jameis Winston to visit with notable NFC team

Jameis Winston is one of the most experienced quarterbacks remaining on the free-agent market, and the veteran is reportedly drawing interest from a notable NFC team.

Winston is scheduled to visit with the New York Giants on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Giants have been in somewhat of a holding pattern as they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make his free agency decision. Both the Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers want Rodgers to be their starting quarterback in 2025, but the former NFL MVP seems to be holding out hope that another team will make him an offer.

Whether Rodgers chooses the Giants or not, they may want to draft a quarterback early. They currently have the No. 3 overall pick, and there has been talk of them taking either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Some analysts have even predicted that the Giants will try to trade up a spot or two.

Winston spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. The 31-year-old entered the year as a backup but started seven games after Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles. Winston’s stat line was predictably an adventure, as he finished with 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Though his play was inconsistent, Winston showcased his leadership skills with some incredible pregame speeches and surreal postgame quotes. Fans couldn’t get enough of the Jameis Winston experience.

Winston is not the only notable veteran who is getting a close look from the Giants this offseason.