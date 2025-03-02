Quinn Ewers makes great Cardale Jones reference 

Cardale Jones may have had a brief and unsuccessful NFL career, but there is at least one top quarterback prospect who is taking a page from the former Ohio State star’s book.

Quinn Ewers made a great reference to Jones during an interview at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. The former Texas star was telling Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports about his meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. Ewers said Tomlin asked about the quarterback’s college major, which reminded Ewers of an infamous quote from Jones.

“It was funny, we started talking about my major. It’s like what Cardale Jones said, you know — we didn’t go college to play school,” Ewers said. “But, no, it was good getting to talk to him.”

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Ewers said he majored in Physical Culture in Sports, and Tomlin was curious about Ewers’ GPA. The former Heisman Trophy candidate said he had around a 3.3 GPA and joked that “C’s get degrees.”

"He just wrote it down in his notebook" ✍️



Quinn Ewers says Mike Tomlin started asking about his major and his GPA during an interview with the Steelers 😅



🎙️ @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/yxTr4acESK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 28, 2025

When Jones was a freshman at Ohio State, he had an infamous post on social media in which he complained about having to attend class. Jones said star athletes “ain’t come to play SCHOOL” and that having to go to class was pointless for student athletes. You can see the full post here.

That probably is not the type of mentality NFL coaches want to see from a prospective quarterback, but Ewers was obviously being sarcastic. We doubt Tomlin will be that bothered by it.

Ewers led Texas to the College Football Playoff the last two years. He is projected to go somewhere in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. Ewers could wind up being a steal if he fulfills his potential.