Quinton Dunbar traded from Redskins to Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have added secondary help at a rather low cost.

The Seahawks have acquired cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the Washington Redskins in exchange for a fifth-round pick, with the compensation first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dunbar is relatively inexpensive for the Seahawks, as he is making just under $4 million this season. The 27-year-old had four interceptions in 2019, and at his very best, he’s a very solid cornerback who will fit in nicely to the Seattle secondary.

The Seahawks continue to bolster their defense this offseason. There remains a chance that they could bring back their top free agent as well. These moves should solidify them as a legitimate contender headed into the 2020 season, and the fact that they’re making pretty low-cost moves makes them even better.