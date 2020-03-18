Jadeveon Clowney could return to Seahawks on short-term deal

Jadeveon Clowney is looking to cash in during free agency, but his high price could lead to a return to Seattle.

Clowney is said to be looking for $20 million per season in free agency. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes that price is high for many clubs and that Clowney is considering a short-term deal and possibly reentering free agency later.

As Jadeveon Clowney continues to wait, I'm told he's considering options, including a potential shorter term deal w/ a chance to re-enter market in a year or two. Many people around league expect him back in Seattle. A $20M price tag has been steep for teams, per @diannaESPN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 19, 2020

The significant part about Fowler’s tweet is that the Seahawks could end up retaining Clowney.

Seattle acquired Clowney in a trade with Houston before last season. The former No. 1 pick helped the Seahawks to an 11-5 season and had 31 tackles, two touchdowns, and four forced fumbles. He only played in 13 games last season and has played in 16 games just once, which could also factor into the reluctance of teams to pay the 27-year-old.