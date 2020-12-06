Bengals’ Quinton Spain tried following Dolphins into tunnel after heated game

Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals featured a lot of bad blood that nearly spilled over after the game.

Multiple players were ejected during Miami’s 19-7 win, and emotions ran high for much of the game. The tension continued afterwards.

According to Josh Tolentino of The Athletic, Cincinnati offensive lineman Quinton Spain tried to engage with and taunt multiple Miami players during the postgame handshakes. Spain was so determined to have words with the Dolphins that he was walking with them toward the tunnel before being restrained.

Following a game that involved so many emotions with multiple ejections, Bengals G Quinton Spain tried engaging once again with several Dolphins players during postgame handshakes. He taunted multiple Dolphins and walked with them toward Miami's tunnel before being pulled away — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 6, 2020

The Dolphins were left furious late in the game after a blatant cheap shot by the Bengals. Those emotions clearly carried over after the final whistle, and it seems the Bengals were mostly instigating that, too.

This all came in the aftermath of multiple ejections as well, but those were more controversial.