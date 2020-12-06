Dolphins coach Brian Flores goes after Bengals following cheap shot

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas threw a blatant cheap shot late in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, and Brian Flores did not hide the fact that he was furious about it.

Thomas committed a kick catch interference penalty in the fourth quarter when he leveled Dolphins punt returner Jakeem Grant well before the ball got there. Flores was furious and came charging toward the Bengals sideline. The coach needed to be restrained by an assistant.

benches are clearing after another dirty hit on jakeem grant pic.twitter.com/O91L0cBNWA — josh houtz (@houtz) December 6, 2020

Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Dolphins wide receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected for their roles in the scrum that broke out following the play. Thomas was not ejected.

Flores was likely irate because that was the second cheap shot Grant took in the game. There was also a skirmish earlier that resulted in two key players being ejected. You can see that video here.