Raheem Mostert clears up wild rumor about his foot

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert on Friday cleared up some misinformation about him that has recently gone viral on social media.

As a 3-year-old child, Mostert accidentally got ahold of his gun and shot himself in the foot. He previously opened up about the incident in a 2020 interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne.

On Friday, a football-centered X account called “MLFootball” posted about the decades-old shooting incident.

“WILD … #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert is only 5 foot 10 because he SHOT HIMSELF in the big left toe when he was 3 years old, stunting his growth,” the post’s caption read.

WILD… #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert is only 5 foot 10 because he SHOT HIMSELF in the big left toe when he was 3 years old, stunting his growth. 😳😳😳 (Via @TyDunne) pic.twitter.com/DMVkcWTRD1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 28, 2024

Mostert made sure to correct one part of the post about the gun shot wound “stunting his growth.”

“Height had nothing to do with it,” Mostert clarified. “It stunted my growth plate in my foot. Gotta re-work the verbiage. Still 5’11”.”

Height had nothing to do with it. It stunted my growth plate in my foot. Gotta re-work the verbiage. Still 5’11”. https://t.co/Xwyi8VpWp0 — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) June 29, 2024

The potentially fatal incident as a kid didn’t stop Mostert from becoming an NFL running back. He’s carved out a nine-year career while relying on the very foot that had its growth plate stunted nearly three decades ago.

In his second season with the Dolphins, Mostert earned his first Pro Bowl nod after rushing for 1,012 yards with 18 touchdowns on 209 carries.