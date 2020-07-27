Raheem Mostert finalizes new contract with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert has gotten his wish.

Mostert has finalized a new contract with the organization, according to his agent, Brett Tessler. Terms were not disclosed, but it’s certain to include a healthy pay rise.

Just finalized a new deal for Raheem Mostert with the San Francisco 49ers. Happy we got things worked out and looking forward to him having another great season there. Thanks to the organization for taking care of him. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) July 27, 2020

Mostert was previously set to make $3 million this season, but he had supposedly wanted his salary brought more in line with teammate Tevin Coleman’s $4.5 million salary. Subsequently, he had requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this month, citing the team’s refusal to adjust his contract given his output in 2019. Ultimately, it seems all he really wanted was an improved deal. Now that he’s got it, there will be no trade and Mostert is set to show up on time to training camp.

The 28-year-old running back had a breakout season for the 49ers in 2019, rushing for 772 yards and eight touchdowns. Both of those were career highs.