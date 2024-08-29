 Skip to main content
Raiders coach addresses Brock Bowers’ status for Week 1

August 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Brock Bowers warming up for a game

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) prepares for the SEC Championship against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Bowers has not practiced for the Las Vegas Raiders for the last two weeks due to a foot injury, but the team’s head coach is not too worried about the tight end’s status.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce told reporters on Thursday he feels “really good about” Bowers’ status for Week 1.

Pierce also intimated that Bowers is being held out of practice in part due to precautionary reasons.

Bowers was the No. 13 overall pick in the draft by the Raiders. The former Georgia tight end was explosive in college and is expected to make a big impact in the NFL.

In three seasons with Georgia, Bowers had 175 catches for 2,538 yards. He scored 31 touchdowns during his college career.

The Raiders open up their season at the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 8. Gardner Minshew has won the team’s starting quarterback job and would be the one throwing passes to Bowers.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
