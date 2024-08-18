Antonio Pierce names starting QB for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen all they need to see in their quarterback competition.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce announced on Sunday that Gardner Minshew will start for the team in Week 1. The veteran beat out second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Neither Minshew nor O’Connell played particularly well in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. O’Connell started and finished 14/20 for 96 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Minshew went 10/21 for 95 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pierce made a blunt comment about the quarterback competition after the game, saying he “wish it ended well for both gentlemen, but it just didn’t.”

O’Connell, a fifth-round pick last year, went 5-5 as a starter for the Raiders after Jimmy Garoppolo was benched. He finished with 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 11 games. His performance was not strong enough to lock himself into a starting role for 2024, which is one of the reasons the Raiders signed Minshew.

Minshew is entering his sixth NFL season and has significantly more experience than O’Connell. Minshew was thrust into a starting role with the Indianapolis Colts last year after rookie Anthony Richardson was shut down with an injury. The 28-year-old threw for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions in 17 games. Minshew has been solid with his opportunities during his NFL career and has 59 total touchdown passes compared to 24 interceptions.

It looked like O’Connell had the upper hand over Minshew not all that long ago, but Minshew will get the first shot at leading the Raiders in 2024.