Raiders close to adding Henry Ruggs replacement at WR?

The Las Vegas Raiders may have found a receiver to soak up the targets that Henry Ruggs leaves behind.

Bally Sports’ Mike Silver reported Saturday that free agent receiver DeSean Jackson had a Zoom call with Raiders officials. Silver adds that he could sign with the team as early as Monday but that nothing has been decided yet.

The Raiders released Ruggs after the deadly car crash that he was involved in earlier this week. The three-time Pro Bowler Jackson, meanwhile, just secured his release from the Los Angeles Rams.

Ruggs served as a speedy deep-ball threat for the Raiders. While physical pass-catcher Darren Waller and possession receiver Hunter Renfrow will likely see some increased work now that Ruggs is no longer with the team, the big-play specialist Jackson would more closely replicate Ruggs’ skillset.

Photo: Aug 24, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (11) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports