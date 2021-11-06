Henry Ruggs facing more charges from deadly crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is facing additional charges stemming from a fatal car accident Tuesday morning.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Ruggs was charged Friday with possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol. He was already facing charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two other reckless driving charges. In total, Ruggs now faces a maximum of 46 years in prison.

Ruggs was already facing 20 years in prison from the initial charges against him stemming from the crash. Investigators said Ruggs was traveling 127 MPH when his Corvette impacted the rear of a Toyota RAV-4. The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Tina Tintor, was killed at the scene when her car caught fire. Prosecutors say Ruggs’ blood-alcohol content was .161, more than twice the legal limit, and he was illegally in possession of a firearm, which is where the new charge stems from.

Ruggs’ girlfriend was in the car with him at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries as well.

