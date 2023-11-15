 Skip to main content
Raiders player was cut at the worst possible time

November 14, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Raiders logo at midfield

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday paid tribute to defensive end Isaac Rochell. They cut him a few hours later.

Rochell’s older brother Matt played football for the Air Force Academy and continued down the path of military service.

The Raiders highlighted Rochell’s relationship with his brother by posting a 2-minute video about it on the team’s official X account.

Isaac spoke profusely of the values that his brother picked up during his time served. The team even released a full feature article on Isaac and his brother.

However, just three hours after the Raiders posted the heartfelt video, Rochell broke the news on X that the team had decided to cut him.

Rochell then reposted the tribute video with a fitting caption.

“This is objectively really bad timing,” said Rochell.

The video came out on the same day that the Raiders were holding their fourth annual Salute to Service Tailgate. The timing of the post was perhaps meant to coincide with the event as well.

Rochell had 10 combined tackles in 8 games played for Las Vegas this season.

