Raiders player was cut at the worst possible time

The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday paid tribute to defensive end Isaac Rochell. They cut him a few hours later.

Rochell’s older brother Matt played football for the Air Force Academy and continued down the path of military service.

The Raiders highlighted Rochell’s relationship with his brother by posting a 2-minute video about it on the team’s official X account.

Isaac Rochell recognizes his brother's military and athletic contributions to the Air Force — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 14, 2023

Isaac spoke profusely of the values that his brother picked up during his time served. The team even released a full feature article on Isaac and his brother.

However, just three hours after the Raiders posted the heartfelt video, Rochell broke the news on X that the team had decided to cut him.

I’ve been released by the @Raiders — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) November 14, 2023

Rochell then reposted the tribute video with a fitting caption.

“This is objectively really bad timing,” said Rochell.

This is objectively really bad timing. https://t.co/p9LWyB2PH6 — Isaac Christopher Rochell (@isaacrochell91) November 14, 2023

The video came out on the same day that the Raiders were holding their fourth annual Salute to Service Tailgate. The timing of the post was perhaps meant to coincide with the event as well.

Raiders host fourth annual Salute to Service Tailgate Check out the full gallery presented by COX ➡️ https://t.co/LHl58iiDpL pic.twitter.com/RSvW76OMW2 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 15, 2023

Rochell had 10 combined tackles in 8 games played for Las Vegas this season.