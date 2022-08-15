 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 15, 2022

Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent

August 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Johnathan Abram looking on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form.

The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.

Check out the hilarious video, where Abram immediately took off sprinting after Dantzler finished signing the jersey.

Abram was teammates with Dantzler in college at Mississippi State. That likely explains why Abram was determined to cop a signed jersey from him.

The former first-round pick Abram also picked up the victory as the Raiders defeated the Vikings 26-20. All in all, it was definitely much better than the last time that Abram went viral.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus