Raiders defender went to great lengths to get jersey swap from opponent

It may only be the preseason, but Johnathan Abram’s jersey swap game is already in regular season form.

The official NFL Twitter page shared a funny video of the Las Vegas Raiders safety Abram from after Sunday’s preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Abram was so intent on getting an autographed jersey from Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler that he almost missed the Raiders team bus.

Check out the hilarious video, where Abram immediately took off sprinting after Dantzler finished signing the jersey.

When the bus is leaving but you need that jersey swap 😅@JohnathanAbram1 @camdantzler3 pic.twitter.com/iF2ALj2Vza — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2022

Abram was teammates with Dantzler in college at Mississippi State. That likely explains why Abram was determined to cop a signed jersey from him.

The former first-round pick Abram also picked up the victory as the Raiders defeated the Vikings 26-20. All in all, it was definitely much better than the last time that Abram went viral.