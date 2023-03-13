Favorite emerges to sign Jimmy Garoppolo?

The NFL’s free-agent negotiating window opened on Monday, and it sounds like there is a chance Jimmy Garoppolo could agree to a deal with a team rather quickly.

There is “mutual interest” between Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Other teams will likely make a pitch to the veteran as well.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Houston Texans are also expected to pursue Garoppolo. The New York Jets are another team that could get involved, depending on what happens with their pursuit of an Aaron Rodgers trade.

Garoppolo has ties to both the Raiders and Texans. Both Raiders GM Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were with the New England Patriots concurrent to Garoppolo. New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik were with Garoppolo on the San Francisco 49ers. Houston GM Nick Caserio was the Patriots’ GM when the team drafted Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was traded to the Niners in 2017 and has played for them since. He went 38-17 as the team’s starter, but the Niners felt he was limited and traded up to draft Trey Lance in 2021. They have since realized they may have another prize in last year’s 7th-round pick Brock Purdy, so they have no interest in bringing Garoppolo back.