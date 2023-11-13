Raiders hero made the most wholesome announcement in postgame interview

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane played hero for his team on Sunday against the New York Jets. Spillane made the most of his heightened spotlight after the game.

The Raiders led 16-12 with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Jets were threatening to score a go-ahead touchdown facing 2nd-and-8 at the Raiders’ 20. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tried to hit wide receiver Allen Lazard close to the first-down line.

But Spillane read Wilson’s throw perfectly. The 6-year veteran intercepted the pass and all but shut down the Jets’ chances of a comeback.

Spillane was given the rare opportunity to be the postgame interviewee on the NBC broadcast. The 27-year-old used his interview as a chance to announce his wife’s pregnancy.

“My wife is actually pregnant. So we get to tell the world today that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June. I’m looking forward to it,” said Spillane

After getting the game-winning interception, Robert Spillane announces that he and his wife are expecting their first child. pic.twitter.com/7iVGU9m9yA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 13, 2023

Spillane’s enthusiasm to break the news was palpable.

The Raiders linebacker finished Sunday with a team-high 7 tackles and had 1 of Las Veags’ 2 sacks on the night.

But Spillane was arguably not the happiest Raiders player after the win. His superstar teammate Davante Adams was literally dancing after the win over the Jets.