Raiders could follow Giants’ lead with star player?

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping Josh Jacobs will rejoin the team in the near future, and they may use a similar approach to another team in order to make that happen.

Jacobs has been holding out after the Raiders used the franchise tag on him and the two sides were unable to agree on a long-term contract. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that Las Vegas is open to “restarting talks” with Jacobs in hopes of getting him to return to work.

New: My understanding is, the #Raiders are open to restarting talks with RB Josh Jacobs, with the hopes of getting him to rejoin the team, which still remains the goal for the organization. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 1, 2023

What exactly does that mean? The deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term deals has already passed. However, the New York Giants were able to find a middle ground with Saquon Barkley by signing the star running back to a 1-year contract and avoiding the franchise tender.

If Jacobs signs the franchise tender, he will earn $10.1 million this season. The new 1-year deal that Barkley signed with the Giants includes an additional $900,000 in incentives, bringing the possible total to $11 million. Barkley will also get $2 million up front.

Anderson’s report could be an indication that the Raiders want to work out a similar agreement with Jacobs.