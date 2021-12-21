Daniel Carlson unfazed by Browns’ attempts to ice him

The Las Vegas Raiders rewarded Daniel Carlson with a big contract extension this season, and he sure proved his worth on Monday night in Cleveland.

Carlson went 3/3 on field goals and made his extra point in the Raiders’ 16-14 win over the Browns. Most impressively, he nailed a 48-yard field goal not once, but twice, to win the game.

The Raiders had a 2nd-and-10 from the Browns 30 and attempted the winning kick. Carlson made the kick, but Browns coach Mike Priefer called timeout to ice him.

The Raiders kicker then got another crack at the kick. This time, he not only made it, but he split the uprights. It was as if Carlson were saying to the Browns “thanks for the practice kick, I’ve got this one measured perfectly now.”

He nailed it without an issue.

That 4-year, $18 million contract extension sure looks like it was worth it. Both teams are now 7-7.