Raiders kicker actually cost himself with monster week

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson had a monster week for his team in Week 2. But there actually was one humorous consequence.

Carlson went 4/4 on field goals and made both of his extra points in the Raiders’ 26-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Carlson accounted for over half of his team’s points.

Not only did Carlson’s efforts help his team secure a big road win, but they also helped many fantasy owners win as well. And that’s the unfortunate part for Carlson.

The 26-year-old revealed on Wednesday that he played against himself in a fantasy league he’s part of with college friends. He ended up losing the matchup, partly because he had such a good game.

This is awesome: @Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made 4 field goals in Week 2 and won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The bad news? He was playing against himself in fantasy and contributed to his own loss pic.twitter.com/IcSBFc9k79 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 22, 2021

That’s pretty funny.

But Carlson will sacrifice his fantasy team’s success for personal and Raiders success every time. It certainly is more lucrative.

Now in his fourth season as the Raiders’ kicker, Carlson is 6/6 on field goals and 5/5 on extra points this season. Last season he went 33/35 (94.3 percent) and 45/47 on extra points.