 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 22, 2021

Raiders kicker actually cost himself with monster week

September 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Daniel Carlson

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson had a monster week for his team in Week 2. But there actually was one humorous consequence.

Carlson went 4/4 on field goals and made both of his extra points in the Raiders’ 26-17 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Carlson accounted for over half of his team’s points.

Not only did Carlson’s efforts help his team secure a big road win, but they also helped many fantasy owners win as well. And that’s the unfortunate part for Carlson.

The 26-year-old revealed on Wednesday that he played against himself in a fantasy league he’s part of with college friends. He ended up losing the matchup, partly because he had such a good game.

That’s pretty funny.

But Carlson will sacrifice his fantasy team’s success for personal and Raiders success every time. It certainly is more lucrative.

Now in his fourth season as the Raiders’ kicker, Carlson is 6/6 on field goals and 5/5 on extra points this season. Last season he went 33/35 (94.3 percent) and 45/47 on extra points.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus