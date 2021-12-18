Raiders’ Mark Davis wanted Browns game moved to Las Vegas

The NFL was forced to postpone and reschedule several Week 15 games following a league-wide COVID-19 outbreak. Among the games moved was a tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns previously scheduled for Sunday.

Although health and safety remains priority No. 1, Raiders owner Mark Davis wasn’t thrilled with the final decision. And before the NFL’s gavel slammed down, he offered up a suggestion to help even what he perceived to be a competitive imbalance.

“Health and safety is always No. 1, but it’s tough,” Davis said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “Maybe Cleveland should travel here. That would make it more fair.”

Davis’ frustration lies in the fact that his team has a 100 percent vaccination rate. He’s also still sour that the NFL didn’t postpone a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season when his entire offensive line was out with COVID. Instead, the league simply moved the game from Sunday night in primetime to an afternoon slot.

So far this season, the fully vaccinated Raiders have had just two players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — long snapper Trent Sieg and running back Jalen Richard. They each missed just one game.

As a result of the rescheduled Week 15 game, the Raiders now face a quick turn-around headed into a pivotal Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos.