Report: Raiders no longer involved in Tom Brady sweepstakes

It was not all that long ago that it looked like there would be a bidding war for Tom Brady’s services as soon as NFL free agency officially began, but the list of suitors suddenly seems to have dwindled.

The Tennessee Titans had been linked to Brady all offseason, but they officially dropped out of the Brady sweepstakes when they agreed to a multi-year deal with Ryan Tannehill on Sunday. Not long after Tannehill signed that contract, a report claimed the San Francisco 49ers have committed to Jimmy Garoppolo and are also not planning to pursue Brady.

Apparently the Las Vegas Raiders can also be removed from the conversation. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there has been nothing from the Raiders that indicates they are planning to make a run at Brady this week.

From @nflnetwork: A look at what is ahead for free agent QB Tom Brady… and like most free agents it could come down to where does he want to win? pic.twitter.com/tgyowEAcuE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

A previous report essentially claimed the Raiders were just window shopping with Brady, so it isn’t a huge surprise to hear they are not expected to be a major player for the 42-year-old.

If you add everything up, it certainly sounds like Brady’s camp has been desperate to make the New England Patriots believe there is a huge market for the six-time Super Bowl champion. In reality, Brady might already be left choosing between two teams.